Egypt
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani arrived in Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
The meeting underscored the two nations’ alignment on Gaza, Palestinian statehood and regional stability.
Both leaders stressed the need to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement, ensure humanitarian aid reaches the territory, and begin reconstruction without delay. They said a two-state solution along 1967 lines is the key to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.
They also discussed de-escalating regional tensions and preventing conflicts from widening.
They pledged to strengthen their economic partnership by increasing trade, expanding investment, and deepening cooperation in energy and other mutually beneficial sectors.
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