Gaza: Devastation inside Nasser Hospital after deadly Israeli strike

The strike devastated the hospital's surgical department, with damage also reported to operating theatres, recovery facilities and the intensive care unit. Footage shows extensive destruction inside the hospital, with shattered ceilings, twisted metal and rubble scattered across medical equipment and beds. Rescue workers searched through the debris, while grieving relatives gathered outside to pray over the bodies of those killed. Gaza's Health Ministry identified one of the victims as general surgeon Rizk Abu Shaira. The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the strike, saying it had targeted a senior Hamas commander and other militants allegedly operating from the hospital, but provided no evidence to substantiate its claims. The attack struck one of the few remaining functioning hospitals in Gaza, where years of war have devastated healthcare services and left medical facilities struggling to meet overwhelming needs. According to the WHO, 1,056 attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel have been documented in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in 1,010 deaths and 1,725 injuries. The organisation warned that approaching winter conditions, including heavy rain, flooding and cold temperatures, could further worsen the humanitarian crisis, particularly as water and sanitation systems remain severely damaged. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes, allegations the group denies. Under international humanitarian law, hospitals and medical personnel are protected, although facilities can lose specific protections if used to commit acts harmful to the enemy, subject to strict conditions. The WHO reiterated its call for unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of medical facilities.