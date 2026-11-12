Ghana unveils new cedi banknotes celebrating national heritage

Ghana has unveiled a new series of banknotes featuring prominent historical figures and national landmarks, as the country moves to modernise its currency and strengthen protection against counterfeiting.

The new notes, known as the Heritage Series, were introduced by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, 12 November, and will enter circulation on 1 December 2026.

They will replace neither the existing currency nor its value. Instead, the redesigned notes will circulate alongside the current banknotes, which remain legal tender.

The series retains Ghana's eight denominations: GH₵1, GH₵2, GH₵5, GH₵10, GH₵20, GH₵50, GH₵100 and GH₵200.

The central bank says the redesign comes after more than two decades of using the core designs of the existing notes.

Celebrating Ghana's history

Each banknote highlights a different aspect of Ghana's history, culture and national identity, featuring influential figures alongside important landmarks.

The GH₵1 note honours Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, a pioneering Accra market trader and market queen. It also features Makola Market, reflecting the contribution of market women to Ghana's economy.

The GH₵2 note celebrates religious heritage, featuring Cardinal Peter Dery, a prominent Ghanaian Catholic leader, and the historic Larabanga Mosque in northern Ghana.

Education takes centre stage on the GH₵5 note, which features James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, an influential educator and Pan-Africanist, alongside Achimota School.

The GH₵10 note honours Annie Ruth Jiagge, Ghana's first female judge, with imagery of the Supreme Court building representing justice and equality.

Ghana's cultural and artistic heritage is represented on the GH₵20 note, featuring composer and music scholar Ephraim Amu alongside the National Theatre.

The GH₵50 note pays tribute to Theodosia Okoh, who designed Ghana's national flag, while the GH₵100 note honours former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and features the peacekeeping training centre named after him.

The highest denomination, the GH₵200 note, features Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, and his mausoleum in Accra, reflecting the country's independence and sovereignty.

Traditional Adinkra symbols also appear across the series.

Stronger security and smaller notes

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama said the redesigned currency includes improved security features, greater durability and modern designs intended to reduce counterfeiting.

The notes have also been made more convenient to handle and carry.

According to the central bank's director of currency management, Dominic Owusu, the existing GH₵200 note is particularly large, making it difficult for some people to fit into their wallets.

The redesigned version addresses that problem with a smaller, more practical format.

President John Dramani Mahama, who attended the launch, urged Ghanaians to treat the currency with pride.

"Carry the cedi note with pride and uphold the confidence on which it rests to continue to serve Ghana securely and well for generations to come," he said.

What happens to the old banknotes?

The Bank of Ghana has assured the public that existing cedi notes will remain valid when the new series enters circulation.

There is no need to rush to banks to exchange old notes or withdraw money to obtain the redesigned currency.

The central bank plans a nationwide public education campaign to help people identify the new designs and their security features.

It has also urged the public to handle the notes carefully, warning against writing on them, crumpling them or using them for decorative money bouquets.

Officials say protecting the banknotes from damage will help extend their lifespan and reduce the cost of replacing worn-out currency.