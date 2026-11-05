Egypt-US sign $625 framework agreement aimed at advancing mutual prosperity

Egypt and the United States signed a framework agreement on “Strategic Objectives” to advance mutual prosperity.

Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty attended the ceremony, along with the ministers of finance, supply and internal trade, and higher education and scientific research.

Dr. Samar Al Ahdal, Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation, signed for Egypt while Robert Silverman, Chargé d’Affaires at the US embassy, signed for the US.

Al Ahdal said the US contribution could reach $625 million over five years.

"The total amount of the US contribution under the agreement amounts up to $625 million over a period of five years," said Al Ahdal.

Silverman called it the first of what Washington hopes will be annual agreements, with $125 million in grants committed in this first round.

""We hope this agreement will expand modernisation here, particularly in the high-tech sectors, and also to find new opportunities for private sector US investment in Egypt," said Silverman.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Nader Zaki said the deal aims at tangible economic growth.

It would bring American institutional and technological innovation to improve Egypt’s water, energy and infrastructure systems.

It would also modernise education, health and governance, building skilled Egyptian staff and creating jobs.

Priority areas include water management, artificial intelligence and energy, plus food security through science-based agriculture.

The US embassy has previously described $125 million as the annual US economic assistance to Egypt, delivered through USAID-run projects.

The new deal’s $625 million over five years matches that level. Separately, Egypt has received about $1.3 billion a year in US military aid since 1979, which is a distinct stream.