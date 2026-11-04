Chadian president meets Algerian foreign minister in Ndjamena

Chad
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf at the presidential palace in N'Djamena.
The two countries discussed enhancing bilateral and the implementation of cooperation agreements signed during Deby's visit to Algiers last year.
Observers say Algeria, which this week deployed troops to Niger seeks to regain influence in the Sahel. Chad and Niger share a border.
"Our region, the Sahel-Saharan region, where we face the same issues and challenges : challenges related to development, security, and stability... I believe I can say that the people of Chad and Algeria are also working toward the same goal in this area, which is to enable our region to harness its potential for the sake of its prosperity and development," said Attaf after talks with Chad's president.
Mali's army leader General Assimi Goita is expected to visit Algeria in the coming weeks, after the two countries' prime ministers have also exchanged visits to Algiers and Bamako.
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