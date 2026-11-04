UK: Police arrest Palestine Action supporters outside Supreme Court

Footage shows demonstrators lying on the pavement, with groups of officers lifting them and carrying them to a waiting police van, while others continued holding placards. Police said 25 people had been detained on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act, with further arrests expected. The legal challenge was brought by Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who is seeking to overturn the group's designation as a terrorist organisation. The court heard that it was the first of 98 proscribed groups banned solely for causing serious property damage, rather than advocating violence against people. More than 4,000 arrests have been made under the ban, including 325 outside the US embassy on 31 October. Charges linked to the prohibition could be affected if the appeal succeeds.