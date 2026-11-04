US midterm elections: Cheers erupt as Talarico's Texas victory is projected

A jubilant crowd reacts to the announcement, marking what could become a historic breakthrough for Democrats in a state long dominated by Republicans. If confirmed, Talarico's victory would make him the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988, ending nearly four decades without a Senate election win for the party in the conservative stronghold. The atmosphere at the election-night gathering was one of excitement as supporters welcomed the projected result. "Up and down the ballot Texas is turning blue, and it's about damn time," one supporter declared, expressing hopes of a wider shift in the state's political landscape. The footage showed repeated scenes of celebration as the projection spread through the crowd. While the result had yet to be officially confirmed in the supplied report, the prospect of a Democratic Senate victory in Texas was already being greeted as a significant moment by Talarico's supporters.