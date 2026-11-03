Pix of the Day, 3rd November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 3rd November, 2026 - Across the world-------Senegalese lawmakers reject key budget in major setback for IMF talks---------ICC president hits back at Trump administration penalties-------UNESCO warns that most crimes against journalists go unpunished--------Uganda arrests former deputy army chief over 'subversive activities'------US strikes Iran's Qeshm Island on eve of midterm elections---------Ethiopia's Tigray rebels claim to have inflicted heavy losses on army