Uganda arrests former deputy army chief over 'subversive activities'

Ugandan authorities on Monday arrested former deputy military chief Peter Elwelu over allegations of planning to destabilize parts of the country, according to the military.

Peter Elwelu, a three-star general who served as the deputy chief of defence forces between 2021 and 2024, was taken into custody Monday, according to military spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi.

Elwelu was “on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize” a remote part of eastern Uganda where he was born and raised, Magezi said. “The security forces recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues, and two pickup trucks.”

Elwelu could not be reached for comment. He was being held by military authorities at an unknown location. The government has yet to substantiate the allegations against him. His wife told local media that her husband was innocent, the BBC reported.

Ahead of Elwelu’s arrest, Ugandan military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba accused him of engaging in treacherous activities after his retirement from active duty last year. Kainerugaba said he had ordered the search party to capture Elwelu alive.

Last week, according to the BBC, Kainerugaba announced he had stripped Elwelu of his lieutenant general rank. The defence chief had then revealed on X the arrest of 20 former soldiers linked to Elwelu.

Elwelu, a previous commander of the land forces, once disagreed with Kainerugaba over military operations, leading to an urgent meeting mediated by President Yoweri Museveni.

Kainerugaba is Museveni's son and seen as his likely successor. Just months after Museveni was sworn in in May of this year for a seventh consecutive term, Kainerugaba launched a presidential bid for 2031, the next scheduled elections in this East African country that has never had a peaceful transfer of power.