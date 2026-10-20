Rwandan Kagame critic Robert Kabera found beheaded in Uganda

A former Rwandan soldier who became a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame has been found beheaded in Uganda, raising fresh concerns about the safety of Rwandan opposition figures living in exile.

Robert Kabera, 50, was found dead on the outskirts of Kampala over the weekend. Ugandan police said on Monday that his head had not yet been recovered.

Kabera, a former army sergeant major, fled Rwanda after facing sexual assault allegations, which he denied. He later sought asylum in Uganda, claiming political persecution.

His family said he had travelled to inspect a construction site about 45 kilometres from Kampala before his death.

Kabera was also a musician and YouTuber, with more than 144,000 subscribers. He regularly posted videos criticising Kagame's government.

His widow, Jeanne d'Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, said she now feared for her family's safety.

The opposition Rwanda National Congress (RNC) has called for a full investigation, warning that the killing has deepened fears among Rwandans living abroad.

The case echoes the 2014 killing of former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya, who was found dead in a hotel in South Africa after becoming an outspoken government critic.

Several Rwandan dissidents have been killed abroad over the years, although no motive has been established in Kabera's death.

The Rwandan government has not publicly commented on the killing, while Ugandan police continue their investigation.