Mali: Human Rights Watch Denounces Crimes Against Civilians [Africanews Today]

In Mali, Human Rights Watch accuses the army, its Russian allies from Africa Corps, as well as armed and jihadist groups, of committing serious violations of international law against civilians. The NGO is calling for urgent action from the African Union.

In Niger, the fuel shortage has now reached Niamey. In the capital, queues outside petrol stations are growing longer by the day. A situation that is severely disrupting travel and the daily lives of many residents.

In the Republic of Congo, freshwater fish has become a rare product, often unaffordable for many households. Between river pollution, declining fish stocks and high production costs, above-ground fish farming is emerging as a solution to meet demand.

A self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher and his associates were on Monday found guilty of murdering 191 people, mostly children, in an infamous starvation cult.

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In South Africa, Shadrack Sibiya remains in custody. The decision on his bail application has been postponed to October 20. The former deputy national police commissioner faces charges of conspiracy and interference in a police investigation.

On October 22, COMESA heads of state will gather for a summit in Zimbabwe. Leaders are expected to discuss regional integration, trade and economic challenges within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

In Egypt, the Abu Simbel temple will be at the centre of an exceptional solar phenomenon on October 22. The sun's rays will penetrate the inner sanctuary, illuminating the statues of Ramses II in accordance with an ancient alignment.

From October 23 to 25, the African club competitions qualifiers take centre stage. Teams competing in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup will play decisive matches to secure qualification for the next stage.

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