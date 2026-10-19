French government under pressure after weekend of violence

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu held an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday to assess a weekend of violence and looting during protests against the rising cost of living.

More than half-a-million people joined the nationwide demonstrations. But they soon turned violent and more than 2,400 people were arrested.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to pursue those responsible:

"Our judges administer justice in your name, and they know what you expect. Whenever offenses are committed, they must lead to appropriate legal proceedings. Those who have destroyed must pay; those who have looted must reimburse. Those who have sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it."

Macron drew a distinction between the rioters and the broader public, noting many protesters had legitimate demands.

"We cannot ask our youth to believe in the future without giving them the opportunity to build the answers and to sit at the table. Yes, we need to sit around the table and build solutions together. Students, teachers, representatives of employer and union organizations, local authorities, and parliamentarians will work with the government starting this week on concrete proposals. The Prime Minister will bring them together in the coming days for this purpose."

Hundreds of protesters gathered again on Sunday at the Place de la Republique in Paris amid a heavy police presence. Office used tear gas as pockets of violence flared up. Five shops in the neighbourhood were looted and more than 350 people were arrested.

The country's Interior Minister said authorities had underestimated the size of the demonstrations on Saturday and police soon lost control of the situation. Nunez offered his resignation saying he felt responsible for the events but President Macron refused to accept it.