Francophonie summit opens in Cambodia overshadowed by African tensions

The 20th Francophonie Summit opened in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, on Sunday bringing together heads of state, government leaders, and high-level delegations from more than 80 French-speaking territories.

But the two-days of talks are being overshadowed by tensions between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda over their candidates to be the organisation's new head.

The International Organisation of the Francophonie is set to elect its next secretary-general on Monday for a four-year term.

Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo has led the organisation for eight years and is running for a third term, but Kinshasa is strongly opposed to this and has threatened to quit if she is re-elected.

Kinshasa has proposed Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of national hero Patrice Lumumba, but said Saturday it could withdraw her candidacy if Rwanda did likewise.

There are tensions between the neighbouring countries over the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC, with Kinshasa accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 armed group's activities in the region, which Kigali denies.

Rwanda earlier this week denounced Paris's involvement in the election of a new secretary general.

It said that French President Emmanuel Macron asked his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, to withdraw its candidate - a request Kigali said it had rejected.

France had supported Mushikiwabo in 2018 as ties warmed between Paris and Kigali, but had publicly expressed neutrality in this year's contest.

After news of Macron's efforts emerged, his office on Saturday said Paris had suggested both the Congolese and Rwandan candidates withdraw in the interests of unity.

In his opening address, Macron warned against "internal fractures" saying the organisation should "ensure that we preserve what constitutes its strength - namely, its unity".

“Our shared language calls on us to engage in dialogue and mediation. It strengthens our ability to bring peoples together and to find jointly agreed solutions. It gives us the words and the tools to ensure that law prevails over force," he said.

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), a post-colonial entity resembling the Commonwealth, gathers around 90 states and nations including 53 full members.

Last year Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso withdrew from the OIF after successive coups that saw Paris-friendly governments replaced by pro-Russian juntas.

The departure of DR Congo - the second most Francophone country after France with 57.3 million speakers, according to the OIF - would be a major blow.