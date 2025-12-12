Chong Kal camp sees surge in displaced families amid Cambodia-Thailand conflict

Cambodia is seeing rapid arrivals at the new Chong Kal displacement camp in Oddar Meanchey, where families are fleeing the latest clashes along the Cambodia Thailand border. The site was set up as part of the government’s emergency response and keeps taking in people moved from earlier safe centres closer to the front line. Reports suggest Chong Kal is one of more than a hundred evacuation sites created in recent weeks. One major camp in the same operation already hosts several thousand people, and numbers keep growing. Conditions in Chong Kal are tight. Food, clean water and basic shelter remain limited. Teams on the ground try to improve latrines, waste management and health services, but the pace of displacement makes it hard to keep up. Many residents say they fear returning home while shelling continues and the ceasefire feels uncertain.