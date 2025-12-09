Zelenskyy meets Pope Leo XIV and PM Meloni in Italy visit

Italy is the setting for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s latest push to secure firmer European support. The Ukrainian president met Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday before heading to talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. He again ruled out giving up territory, despite growing pressure from Washington to accept a compromise with Russia. The visit follows meetings on Monday with leaders in London, Paris and Berlin. All backed Kyiv’s stance as negotiations with the United States struggle over a proposal that Ukraine hand control of the Donbas to Moscow. The Vatican said the pope urged continued dialogue and hoped diplomacy could lead to a stable and fair peace.