Civilians evacuate amid renewed Thailand-Cambodia border conflict

New border unrest with Cambodia triggers civilian evacuations. Thailand said on Monday it launched airstrikes along the disputed frontier after claiming Cambodian units fired first. The fighting breaks a fragile truce the two countries signed in October, an agreement pushed by US President Donald Trump after July’s clashes that left dozens of soldiers and civilians dead. Tension rose again last month when Thai soldiers were injured by land mines, and both sides now trade blame for the latest flare-up despite being meant to cooperate on clearing the area. Thailand describes its new strikes as defensive and limited to military positions after what it calls Cambodian provocations, while Cambodia accuses Thailand of carrying out aggressive attacks on its troops and territory and insists its own forces remain within their borders.