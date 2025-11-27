Inside Lego's festive operation: how the iconic bricks meet holiday demand

As Christmas approaches, Denmark’s best-known toy brand is back in demand, with shoppers around the world hurrying to secure their must-have Lego gifts. In Billund, designers shape each set from a simple idea to a finished model, with the Holiday Express Train among this season’s favourites. The process then moves to Lego’s factories, where bricks are moulded around the clock, sorted by automated vehicles and stored in vast warehouses before heading to assembly sites in Europe. Machines run nonstop through November so that bricks made today reach shop shelves before Christmas.