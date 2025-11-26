High-rise fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district kills four, injures three

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in the afternoon and spread quickly along the bamboo scaffolding that surrounded the building. Thick smoke rose above the area as firefighters worked from ladder trucks to contain the flames. Officials later confirmed three people were injured and several residents had been trapped inside the complex. Police gave a different casualty figure earlier, though the reason for the mismatch was not clear. Tai Po sits in the New Territories, close to the border with Shenzhen, and the fire was raised to a No. 4 alarm, one of the highest levels in Hong Kong.