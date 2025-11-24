Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska breaks 86m no fins dive record in Dominica

Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska has raised the bar again with an 86 metre no fins dive at the Blue Element competition in Dominica. She completed the descent and return in 3 minutes 32 seconds, using ten strokes before freefall and thirty one on the way up. The dive was calm and steady, which is striking given the effort needed for Constant Weight No Fins discipline (CNF). Sadurska has now set eight world records and has pushed this discipline forward by ten metres since 2023. She said she heard whale clicks near the bottom, a moment that