Austria's Salzburg Christmas market begins amid heightened security

Austria has launched its Christmas market season as Salzburg opened its long running market on Residenzplatz on Thursday. The event draws about one and a half million visitors each year and fills the old town squares with craft stalls, food stands and daily choirs. Security is tighter this season. Police patrols have increased, a private team works around the clock and 33 cameras cover the site. The measures follow a trial that began on Wednesday against a young man accused of planning an attack on several Salzburg landmarks. The market runs until 1 January and offers a full programme, from children’s choirs to nativity displays, folk dances and the setting in the UNESCO listed old town add to the atmosphere.