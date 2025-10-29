Israeli air strikes hit Gaza amid ceasefire accusations

The attacks came amid mutual accusations of ceasefire violations between Israel and Hamas, shattering hopes that the fragile truce might hold. Palestinian Civil Defence teams reported at least 100 deaths across Gaza in the past 12 hours, including 35 children, figures cited by Al Jazeera. Footage from the scene showed families searching through debris and emergency crews pulling survivors from the wreckage. The bombardment followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order for a “powerful” military response after what Israel described as a Hamas attack on its troops in southern Gaza. Israel has also accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire by returning the remains of a hostage who had already been identified and buried two years earlier. Netanyahu’s office said the discovery prompted the immediate escalation in air strikes. The latest violence raises concerns over the collapse of the peace plan that has paused more than two years of conflict, leaving both sides trading blame for breaking the truce.