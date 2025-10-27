45,000 march in The Hague urging government to prioritize climate action

The march was led by the Klimaatcrisis Coalitie (Climate Crisis Coalition), a Dutch alliance bringing together civil society, environmental and youth groups. The organisers wanted to restore climate change to the core of political conversation, after it was overshadowed by immigration and housing throughout the campaign. Protesters urged the next government to protect nature, end fossil fuel subsidies, and hold major polluters accountable. As Greenpeace and Fridays For Future banners filled the crowd, their calls for climate justice echoed close to the Dutch parliament in the Hague; though not the capital, it's the political centre of the Netherlands, hosting the government and the King's office. The country heads to the polls on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, for a snap general election called after the coalition government collapsed in June.