Drums echo through Japan as centuries-old autumn parade returns

The event, held near the city’s historic Matsue Castle in Shimane Prefecture, saw participants carry and play massive “do” drums measuring about 1.5 metres across as they paraded through the streets. Originating in the Edo period between the 17th and 19th centuries, the dogyoretsu parade featured 17 floats representing local neighbourhood associations and other groups. Accompanied by the sounds of bamboo flutes and small “changara” cymbals, the deep rhythms of the drums echoed across the city, creating a powerful and festive atmosphere. Visitors and participants alike expressed pride in the event’s enduring tradition. Many locals said they hope the parade continues to bring together generations of Matsue residents, celebrating both the city’s cultural heritage and its community spirit.