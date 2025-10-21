Storm wreaks havoc in Paris suburbs, leaving trail of destruction

The prefecture confirmed that four of the injured remain in critical condition, while five sustained serious injuries. The storm, described as a “mini-tornado,” hit around 5:45 p.m., causing widespread destruction across several municipalities. Authorities said the tornado swept through a construction site, a medical-social facility, and a residential building, toppling cranes and tearing roofs from nearby structures. A 23-year-old construction worker was killed when one of the cranes collapsed on the site, according to local officials. Emergency services, including 80 firefighters, 50 police officers and 20 medical staff, were deployed to assist with rescue operations and secure the affected area. Prefect Philippe Court reported significant material damage in this densely populated part of the Paris suburbs, with debris, fallen trees and structural damage across the town. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the crane collapses. As cleanup efforts continued overnight, local authorities urged residents to remain cautious amid ongoing risks linked to unstable structures and debris.