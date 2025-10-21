Nicolas Sarkozy begins prison sentence over campaign fraud case

The case, which dates back to 2005, centres on claims that Sarkozy’s associates struck an illegal deal in exchange for political favours. Supporters gathered outside his residence in the 16th arrondissement, where Sarkozy briefly appeared to greet them before departing for the prison. His family had called for a rally earlier in the morning as a show of solidarity. In a message posted on social media before leaving, Sarkozy said that the truth would prevail but that the personal cost had been immense. The 70-year-old former president maintains his innocence and has appealed the court’s decision, arguing that he is the victim of a miscarriage of justice. His legal team has filed a request for his release while the appeal is under review, as France once again finds itself confronting the fallout of one of its most high-profile political scandals.