Muskox smashes 210-pound pumpkin in early Halloween treat

Hudson, the zoo’s resident muskox, was given the massive gourd as part of a seasonal enrichment activity designed to engage animals’ natural instincts through play and exploration. The large pumpkin was quickly toppled, rolled, and eventually smashed open before Hudson began eating the pieces. Zoo officials say the autumn enrichment sessions not only entertain visitors but also provide valuable stimulation for the animals. As Halloween approaches, many of the zoo’s residents will receive similar themed treats, from carved pumpkins to edible decorations.