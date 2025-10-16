One dead and two missing as typhoon remnants devastate Alaska coast

Entire villages were flooded as hurricane-force gusts and heavy rain swept through the region, leaving widespread damage across coastal communities. In the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, residents captured footage of homes being torn from their foundations and swept away by floodwaters. Around 50 people were rescued by emergency crews, while approximately 1,500 others were forced to evacuate their homes as the storm intensified. Authorities said the storm — one of the strongest to hit the area in years — has left several communities isolated and struggling to recover. Search and rescue operations continued on Monday, as local officials assessed the full extent of the devastation caused by the remnants of Typhoon Halong.