Violence erupts at pro-Palestinian protest in Barcelona

The rally formed part of a nationwide strike held in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in opposition to Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip. As the evening progressed, clashes erupted when some demonstrators set rubbish bins alight and smashed the windows of banks and fast-food restaurants in the city centre. Police were deployed to restore order as fires burned along several streets, and shopfronts were left damaged after hours of unrest. The Spanish government has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s ongoing offensive, maintaining its condemnation of the war despite international divisions. The stance has been widely supported by the public, as solidarity marches and strikes continue to draw large crowds across the country.