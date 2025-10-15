Thousands protest in Udine ahead of Italy–Israel World Cup qualifier

The march, held just hours before kick-off, was kept away from the Stadio Friuli, which has been designated a high-risk venue despite a recently brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Shops and restaurants in central Udine remained closed, while those that opened were ordered to remove outdoor furniture and objects that could be used as weapons. Police erected roadblocks around the stadium, declared a “red zone,” allowing only ticketed fans to enter. The Israeli team bus was given maximum security escort as it left its hotel, as authorities worked to avoid confrontations between demonstrators and match-goers. Many protesters voiced scepticism over the durability of the US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas, carrying flags and banners calling for lasting peace in Gaza. With just over 9,000 tickets sold for the 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli, organisers expect the demonstration outside to outnumber the crowd inside the stadium as both the match and the protest unfold under heavy police presence.