Romania: TV reporter flees live on air after drone explosion in Constanța

The incident occurred in the country's largest port, a strategic gateway for trade and shipping in the region. Authorities said the drone detonated without causing casualties, while emergency services quickly secured the area. The brief broadcast captured the moment the explosion disrupted normal activity in the port and prompted an immediate security response. The blast comes amid heightened tensions around the Black Sea as the war in neighbouring Ukraine continues to spill beyond its borders. Romania's Defence Ministry confirmed that the device was not part of the Romanian military's equipment. In a statement published on Telegram, the Russian embassy in Bucharest claimed the sea drone was of Ukrainian origin and rejected suggestions of Russian involvement. Constanța has become increasingly important for regional logistics since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Romanian authorities have launched an investigation and reinforced surveillance measures around the port while assessing the circumstances surrounding the explosion.