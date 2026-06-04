Gaza: Families mourn victims after overnight Israeli strikes that killed at least nine

Relatives gathered at Shifa Hospital to grieve as the bodies of victims, including two women and two children, were prepared for burial. Footage from one of the strike sites showed severe damage to a residential building, with debris, shattered walls and blood-stained belongings scattered across the area. The attacks occurred in at least four separate locations across Gaza City during the night. The deaths highlight the continued fragility of the ceasefire agreed in October to halt a conflict that has lasted more than two years. Although large-scale fighting has eased, Israeli forces continue to carry out airstrikes and military operations, while Israel says it is responding to security threats and violations of the truce. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that more than 936 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect. The latest fatalities come as international attention has largely focused on the parallel escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese front, while violence in Gaza continues to claim lives almost daily.