Cuba’s fuel crisis leaves Havana’s streets overflowing with rubbish

Large piles of rubbish have accumulated across Havana, a city of nearly two million people, raising growing concerns about public health and sanitation. Local authorities say fuel shortages have curtailed the operation of state-run collection lorries, leaving waste uncollected for prolonged periods. Residents report that overflowing rubbish mounds have become a common sight in both central districts and outlying neighbourhoods, particularly as temperatures climb ahead of the summer months. The situation has deteriorated amid wider economic difficulties that have contributed to power outages, water shortages and transport disruption across Cuba. Municipal data published last year showed that Havana generated the equivalent of around 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools of solid waste each day, while only 57 per cent was collected. Health officials warn that rising temperatures and seasonal rainfall could encourage the spread of insects and disease. In response, community initiatives such as the El Batazo recycling project have stepped up local clean-up efforts, collecting recyclable materials and organising waste disposal in an attempt to improve living conditions in the worst-affected neighbourhoods.