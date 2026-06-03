Gabon opposition leader kept behind bars as court rejects appeal

Gabon’s main opposition figure, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, will remain in detention after an appeals court rejected his bid to invalidate legal proceedings against him. The decision deepens concerns over judicial independence and political freedoms in the Central African nation.

Former Gabonese Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze will remain in prison after the Libreville Court of Appeal rejected his request to nullify the legal proceedings brought against him.

The ruling, delivered on June 2, marks a significant setback for the opposition leader, who has been detained since April 16.

Bilie-By-Nze is under investigation for alleged breach of trust and fraud linked to events dating back to 2008. His legal team argues that the accusations are legally prescribed and therefore should no longer be subject to prosecution.

Defense denounces arbitrary detention

The opposition politician’s lawyers have sharply criticized the court’s decision, describing the case as legally flawed and politically troubling.

Defense attorney Arthur Vercken said the continued detention constitutes a serious violation of Gabonese law, fair trial guarantees and the country’s international commitments. He called for Bilie-By-Nze’s immediate release.

According to his party, Ensemble pour le Gabon, the opposition leader was arrested under “brutal” and irregular circumstances.

Party officials allege that he was held for 24 hours without access to legal counsel before being formally detained.

President rejects claims of interference

Speaking in an interview with France 24, President Brice Oligui Nguema denied any involvement in the case and insisted that Gabon’s judiciary operates independently of the executive branch.

“I have nothing to do with it. It is a private matter,” the president said, arguing that foreign observers often question judicial independence in African countries while accepting the principle of separation of powers elsewhere.

Arrest fuels political tensions

Bilie-By-Nze, who served as prime minister under former president Ali Bongo Ondimba, emerged as one of Oligui Nguema’s strongest challengers during the 2025 presidential election, which he ultimately lost.

His arrest came after a series of public criticisms directed at the government, including opposition to the suspension of social media platforms and objections to reforms of Gabon’s nationality code adopted without parliamentary debate.

Growing scrutiny of democratic freedoms

The case has intensified debate over political freedoms and the rule of law in Gabon. Supporters of Bilie-By-Nze view the prosecution as an attempt to silence a prominent critic of the government, while authorities maintain that the investigation is a matter for the courts alone.

With legal avenues narrowing and political tensions rising, the detention of the country’s leading opposition figure is likely to remain a focal point of national and international scrutiny.