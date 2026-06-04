Nine students to be held in custody over deadly school fire in Kenya

Nine girls suspected of planning and executing a fire that killed 16 fellow students at a Kenyan boarding school, are to be held in custody for up to 21 days.

A court in Naivasha on Wednesday ruled they will be remanded at a children’s home to allow detectives to complete their investigations and determine whether to bring charges.

The case has gripped the nation.

Hezron Mogire, a lawyer representing the girls, told the court there were “no compelling reasons” to detain the girls for 30 days, as requested by investigators.

Mbogo Macharia, who is representing the families of the girls who died, welcomed the ruling and called for a thorough investigation before the case was back in court on 24 June.

"So during that time it is expected by the courts and by the nation and also by us as the victims that the investigations will have concluded,” he said.

“We will have gotten the answers that we very much want to hear and we will have found a way forward in respect to finding justice for the victims."

The fire on 28 May ripped through the Utumishi Girls School dormitory that housed 202 students in Gilgil, near Naivasha, 90 kilometres west of the capital, Nairobi.

Investigators said pupils struggled to escape the flames as the school matron failed to open an emergency door, forcing all students to scamper through a single doorway.

The nine suspects, all in their teens, were arrested following the questioning of students and a review of CCTV footage.

It was revealed that the fire was started by pupils lighting a mattress at the exit to the dormitory using a matchstick and paraffin. No motive has been revealed so far for the arson attack.

The results of DNA tests to determine the identities of some of the bodies that were charred beyond recognition were due to be announced on Wednesday.