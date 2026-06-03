Vote counting continues in Ethiopia after polls marred by insecurity

Counting is continuing in several regions of Ethiopia two days after general elections expected to hand Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ruling ​Prosperity Party an easy victory.

The voting was marred by insecurity in some regions and there was a heavy military presence in the capital, Addis Ababa.

"Vote counting has not yet been completed in the Sidama, Gambella, Amhara, and Somalia regions, and largely remains ongoing in Addis Ababa," said Melatework Hailu, chairperson of the National Election Board.

"The delay is primarily due to the long queues observed on Monday, despite the extension of voting until midnight. Vote counting is still in progress.“

Hailu said security incidents were reported at polling stations in two volatile regions, Oromia and Amhara.

Voting resumed at some of them but did not at 143 others, and it was not clear whether voters would have another chance to cast ballots.

"There is nothing new at this time regarding polling stations that have not opened and where voting has not yet taken place due to security issues. The situation remains as it is," she said.

Voting in 50,000 other polling stations proceeded to elect more than 500 members of the House of Representatives, who will vote to select the prime minister, and members of local government councils.

Hailu said accredited civil society organisations were present and observed the electoral process, including observers from African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa (IGAD).

She concluded that the election was conducted successfully, in accordance with the law, and the winning party will be announced when counting is completed.

The Tigray region again did not take part in the poll with organisers citing "unfavourable conditions" following a two-year civil war there and continuing political turmoil.

It has not had federal representation for six years.