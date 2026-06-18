Ethiopia: U.S. sanctions officials over Tigray tensions

The U.S. said Thursday it was imposing sanctions on individuals in the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that it said were undermining peace in Ethiopia.

A statement from the State Department said rising tensions between TPLF hardliners and the federal government threaten to restart conflict in the Tigray region.

It did not name the affected individuals. The sanctions impose visa restrictions on officials and their family members.

The TPLF and authorities in Addis Ababa have accused each other of seeking a return to war. Tigray regional forces launched a deadly against federal troops in November 2020.

The fighting was ended by a peace deal in 2022. But the agreement has become increasingly strained over the past year.

Despite being barred from political activity, TPLF held a regional vote in May, violating a key provision of the peace agreement.