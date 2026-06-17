Chloe Bailey stars in psychological thriller 'Strung'

Chloe Bailey leads Malcolm D. Lee’s new psychological thriller, 'Strung.'

Bailey plays Laila, a musical prodigy who takes a job as a tutor for a young girl. As Bailey’s character learns more about the family she works for, she recognizes dark secrets and gets tangled up in several twists and turns.

“It was just such a thrill. I'm always the person who's like, "Oh, this is going to happen, and this is going to happen." I try to guess it, but even watching it back, knowing what happens, being in the scenes. I was sitting there like, "What?” Bailey said.

The film also features Lucien Laviscount as Marcus. It's produced by Blumhouse Productions - known for their psychological horror movies, including 'Get Out' and 'Us.'

"I think what Blumhouse do, they take risks in a way, especially in the current general view of the industry right now. I think it's a great, yeah, to be able to put in performances like this and to take risks, you don't really get them — that many opportunities," Laviscount says. "I don't think I'd shy away from doing another psychological thriller like this at all. I had so much fun on this set and on this project. Yeah, bring it on."

The film is a departure for director Malcolm D. Lee, who's best known for comedies including 'Space Jam.' He says it was vital to get find the perfect mask for the character of Zuri:

"We looked at a lot of different masks and used combinations of what the symbolism for a lot of these masks are. But we also didn't want to be too busy, but we also wanted to be very stark and also to have a good contrast. We want to make sure that you could not see the lips moving, but just see the eyes and the shape of it, the color. They all have different elements of different masks that are throughout Africa. And we just stole elements from each one. And that's largely because of the character who built the mask for, Zuri. So it took a number of weeks before we finally landed on something."

The film also stars Coco Jones. 'Strung' premieres on June 26 on Peacock.