Brussels rally presses EU to curb trade with settlements

The protest took place near EU institutions and brought together activists, human rights campaigners and members of a recent Gaza-bound flotilla. Participants argued that the bloc should use its economic influence to increase pressure on Israel amid continuing tensions linked to the war in Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. The demonstration was organised by the human rights group Avaaz and included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Protesters carried signs reading “EU, stop buying what Israel steals” and demanded restrictions on imports such as dates, avocados and other agricultural products originating from settlements. Avaaz official Pascal Vollenweider said the European market gives the EU significant leverage over Israeli policies. Among the speakers was flotilla participant Arno Meyns, who said he had been detained by Israeli forces during a maritime mission last month. The rally formed part of a broader campaign seeking stronger European action ahead of discussions by EU leaders in Brussels on 18 June.