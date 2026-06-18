Egyptian FM hosts UK counterpart for talks on regional developments

Egypt
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed his British counterpart Yvette Cooper to Cairo on Thursday, one day after the United States and Iran signed an agreement to end the war.
The interim deal reached by the United States and Iran to end their war will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and bring the two adversaries back to the negotiating table over Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to details released by both countries.
It will also give Iran an immediate benefit, allowing it to sell its oil freely again. Under the agreement, the US will also lift its blockade of Iranian ports. Together with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the move should push global fuel prices down.
Passage through the waterway will be toll-free for 60 days but the deal doesn't preclude fees after that, according to US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to read details of the draft, which has not yet been officially released by Washington.
The ministers also discussed broader UK-Egypt cooperation, including trade and migrant management, as well as regional crises including Gaza and Sudan.
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