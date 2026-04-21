Egypt hosts US envoy as regional talks continue on Sudan, Lebanon, and Iran

Diplomatic efforts are back in focus across the Middle East as key leaders engage in talks on regional conflicts.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met in Cairo with US envoy Massad Boulos to discuss developments in Sudan and Lebanon. During the meeting, el-Sissi praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, new developments have complicated the situation.

Shortly after Trump announced plans for renewed negotiations with Iran, US forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, raising questions about the future of those talks.

Iran has condemned the seizure as “piracy” and indicated it has no current plans to participate in upcoming negotiations with Washington.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed another round of discussions with Lebanon, signaling continued diplomatic engagement on that front.

As talks continue, attention now turns to whether these efforts can move forward in the days ahead.