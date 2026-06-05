Dangote refinery hits 700,000 bpd

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has reached a major milestone, processing 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day during performance testing, surpassing its official 650,000 barrel capacity.

The refinery says it plans to double output to 1.4 million barrels per day within the next 30 months, a move that could make it one of the largest refining facilities in the world.

Since launching fuel production in 2024, the refinery has rapidly expanded exports across Africa, Europe, the United States and Saudi Arabia. Amid global supply disruptions and Middle East tensions, demand for Dangote’s fuel products continues to grow.

Analysts say the refinery is reshaping Africa’s fuel trade, with exports more than doubling in recent months and regional buyers increasingly turning to Nigeria as a reliable energy supplier.