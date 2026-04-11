US, Iran hold separate talks with Pakistan's PM ahead of negotiations

US and Iranian officials held separate talks with Pakistan’s prime minister on Saturday amid a ceasefire made fragile by deep disagreements and unabated fighting in Lebanon. International media reported that the two countries had also started direct talks in the afternoon.

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf each met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Sharif’s office and Iranian media.

International media outlets such as Al Jazeera and CNN reported that the US and Iran had started direct talks in the afternoon, although it remains unclear whether they were being held in person or through intermediaries.

Meanwhile, Israel pressed ahead with strikes in Lebanon even as Iran conditioned talks on a pause to fighting there. The Lebanese state-run news agency reported that Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least three people.

The war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, 1,953 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states.

It has largely cut off the Persian Gulf from the global economy, sending energy prices soaring and damaging infrastructure in half a dozen countries in the region.

Officials posture over key issues ahead of talks US and Iranian officials claimed leverage and issued new demands and preconditions as talks approached.

President Donald Trump posted repeatedly on social media leading up to Saturday, saying Iranian officials “have no cards” to negotiate with.

He accused them of using the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies, for extortion. “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” he wrote.

Israel and Lebanon will have direct negotiations

Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are expected to begin Tuesday in Washington, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s office said Friday.

Israel wants the Lebanese government to assume responsibility for disarming Hezbollah, much like was envisaged in a November 2024 ceasefire. But it is unclear whether Lebanon's army can establish a monopoly on arms or confiscate weapons from the militant group, which has survived efforts to curb its strength for decades.

Israel’s insistence that the ceasefire in Iran does not include a pause in its fighting with Hezbollah has threatened to sink the deal.

The militant group joined the war in support of its backer, Iran, in the opening days of the war.

The day the truce was announced, Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes, killing more than 300 people in the deadliest day in the country since the war began Feb. 28, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Trump said Thursday he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dial back the strikes.

Strait of Hormuz remains a sticking point

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has proved its biggest strategic advantage in the war.

Commercial vessels have avoided the strait, effectively blocking the passage of oil, natural gas and fertilizer.

The spot price of Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, was around $97 Friday, up more than 30% since the war started. Before the conflict, around a fifth of the world’s traded oil typically passed through the strait on more than 100 ships a day, many carrying oil to Asia.

With the ceasefire in place, only 12 have been recorded passing through. Iran has floated charging ships passing through the strait as part of a peace deal, though the idea has been widely rejected by countries including the United States and Iran's neighbor Oman.