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US-Iran talks in Pakistan end without breakthrough

US-Iran talks in Pakistan end without breakthrough
Journalists watch the U.S. Vice President JD Vance speech telecasting by state run television after his meeting with Iranian officials, in Islamabad, 12 April 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Pakistan

Marathon negotiations between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital ended early Sunday without a breakthrough, with both sides failing to bridge deep differences over nuclear issues, the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions relief, officials said.

The talks, hosted by Pakistan, lasted about 21 hours from Saturday to early Sunday.

Shortly after their conclusion, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on social media that discussions covered key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear matters, war reparations, sanctions removal, and an end to the war against Iran and the region.

He said Iranian negotiators used all their capabilities to defend the country's rights and interests, adding that the two sides exchanged substantial information and texts.

However, US Vice President J.D. Vance told a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday morning that no consensus had been reached and that the US delegation would return home.

Vance thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts, noting that the country had played an active role in helping bridge differences between the two sides.

He added that the failure to reach an agreement would have greater consequences for Iran than for the United States. Vance said the core sticking point remains Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He said the US side demands a clear and long-term commitment from Iran to forgo developing nuclear weapons or related capabilities, but has not seen such a willingness. He described this as a "red line" set by President Donald Trump for the negotiations.

The failed talks have left a fragile two-week ceasefire hanging in the balance, raising concerns of renewed hostilities in the region.

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