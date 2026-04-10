Islamabad locked down ahead of high-stakes US-Iran talks

Islamabad fell unusually quiet as authorities sealed off parts of the capital ahead of crucial talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to begin Saturday. The US delegation, led by JD Vance, arrives after weeks of conflict, with hopes the talks could pave the way toward a lasting ceasefire.

Residents in the Pakistani capital are watching closely, expressing cautious optimism that the negotiations could help ease tensions and restore stability in the region.

Pakistan is positioning itself as a key mediator, seeking to de-escalate the crisis and bring both sides to common ground.

But divisions remain stark. Disagreements over what a ceasefire should include are already complicating efforts to define the agenda. Donald Trump has pointed to a 10-point proposal from Iran as a possible starting point for discussions.

However, versions of the plan circulating from Tehran outline demands Washington is unlikely to accept. These include control over the Strait of Hormuz, reparations for war damages, sweeping sanctions relief, and recognition of Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment.

With positions still far apart, the talks face an uncertain path, even as pressure builds for a diplomatic breakthrough.