Ghana name Thomas Partey in World Cup squad despite UK charges

Ghana have included midfielder Thomas Partey in their provisional 28-man squad for next month’s World Cup, despite the player facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old, who now plays for Villarreal CF, is due to stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The allegations involve four women and relate to incidents said to have taken place between 2020 and 2022.

Partey left Arsenal F.C. in 2025 after five seasons in north London. He was charged shortly after his contract expired and later joined Villarreal in Spain.

The midfielder has remained a key figure for Ghana national football team during their World Cup qualifying campaign and has earned 58 international caps.

Meanwhile, forward Mohammed Kudus has been left out of the squad because of injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur F.C. player has not featured since January after suffering a quadriceps injury, with further complications delaying his return.

Kudus joined Tottenham from West Ham United F.C. last summer and made 19 Premier League appearances this season, scoring twice.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz announced the squad on Tuesday, with attacking responsibility expected to fall on Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams.

Former Chelsea F.C. defender Abdul Rahman Baba also returns to the national team setup for the first time since 2023.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia national football team, England national football team and Panama national football team.