CAR's President Touadéra appoints new government

The president of Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera has appointed a new government, one month after taking office for a third time.

The latest line up of ministers is largely the same as before, with just 10 new faces joining the 29-person council. Prime Minister Felix Moloua has also been reappointed.

Touadera was re-elected in December with close to 78 percent of the vote, according to official results. The opposition contested the outcome, with Touadera's main rival Anicet-Georges Dologuele denouncing it as "massive fraud," pointing to Touadera concentration of power within state institutions.

The announcement of the new government follows the opening of parliament earlier this month. Of the 144 seats, only 90 members were sworn in.

The remaining 54 are still waiting the results of the second round of elections after poll workers went on strike over unpaid wages.