India faces extreme heat as dead fish wash up in New Delhi

Workers and local residents were seen removing fish from the water as temperatures in the capital climbed close to 45 degrees Celsius. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the deaths, but prolonged heat and falling oxygen levels in warm water are often linked to such incidents. The scene highlighted the growing environmental pressure created by repeated heatwaves across northern India. The India Meteorological Department warned that hot conditions are expected to continue over the coming days in Delhi and neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. India officially classifies a heatwave when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the plains. Climate researchers say rising global temperatures are making heatwaves longer and more intense across South Asia. In recent years, schools have closed early, outdoor work has shifted to nighttime hours and emergency cooling shelters have opened in several cities to protect vulnerable residents during periods of extreme heat.