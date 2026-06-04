Niger's General Tchiani welcomed by President Erdogan during state visit to Turkey

On the second day of his state visit to Turkey, Niger’s leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani was greeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara.

They discussed bilateral relations and regional issues before holding a joint press conference.

Erdogan reiterated his commitment to forging closer ties across Africa on the basis of equal partnerships and mutual respect.

“Niger is one of the leading friendly and brotherly countries in Africa with which we have deep historical ties. Our relations with this strategically important region, dating back to the 1400s, are developing day by day, thanks to the contributions of Mr. Tchiani.”

The two leaders also signed a number of cooperation agreements, including on higher education and setting up a Joint Economic and Trade Commission.

This is Tchiani’s first state visit outside of Africa since taking power in a military coup in 2023.