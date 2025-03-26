Niger's junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani sworn in as transitional president for a period of five years

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of Niger's junta, was officially sworn in as the country's president on Wednesday, for a five-year transitional period, following a new charter that supersedes the existing constitution.

This decision effectively dismissed efforts by the regional organization to expedite a return to democratic governance after the coup in 2023.

According to Mahamane Roufai, the government's secretary-general, the five-year transition period commenced on Wednesday.

“The duration of the transition period is set at sixty months from the date of its promulgation. This duration is flexible depending on the country's security situation, the burden of the reform, and the agenda of the Confederation of Sahel States,” he said.

Tchiani, a seasoned army officer, was also promoted to the rank of army general, solidifying his authority since he led the military coup that ousted the elected government in June 2023.

By the conclusion of the transition period in 2030, Tchiani will have been in power for nearly seven years, mirroring the trend of extended rule seen in other junta-led nations in Africa, such as Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Initially, Niger's junta suggested a three-year transition following the coup, but this proposal was rejected by ECOWAS, the regional bloc, which deemed it provocative and threatened military intervention.

In response, Niger, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, withdrew from the bloc in protest against the severe sanctions imposed to encourage a return to democracy.

Critics argue that Niger's junta has imposed restrictions on civil liberties and has struggled to address the jihadi violence that they claimed motivated their takeover.