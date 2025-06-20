Niger to nationalize uranium venture operated by France's Orano

Niger’s government said Thursday it would nationalize the Somaïr uranium venture operated by French company Orano and accused it of taking a disproportionate share of the uranium produced at the site.

The announcement comes as military authorities in the west African country tighten their grip on foreign companies and civil society. Tensions have simmered for months between Niger’s military government and the French company, and relations between Niamey and Paris have deteriorated.

“Faced with the irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior by Orano, a company owned by the French state — a state openly hostile toward Niger since July 26, 2023 ... the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalize Somaïr,” the authorities said in a statement.

The authorities allege that Orano took a disproportionate share of the uranium produced at Somaïr. They added that the company has also been accused of other “irresponsible actions” at the site, without elaborating.

Orano did not immediately reply to The Associated Press' request for a comment.

Somaïr is a joint venture between Orano and Niger’s state-owned Sopamin, which operates the only active uranium mine in the country. But last year, authorities took operational control of Somaïr. They also withdrew Orano's operating permit for the Imouraren uranium mine, with reserves estimated at 200,000 tons.

Orano is involved in several arbitration processes with Niger. Last month it sued the Nigerien authorities after the disappearance of its director and the raiding of its local offices.

Orano has been operating in Niger, the world’s seventh biggest supplier of uranium, for over 50 years and holds majority shares in three main uranium mines in Niger.

Nigerien military authorities seized power in 2023 with a pledge to cut ties with the West and review mining concessions. Before that, the country was the West’s major economic and security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that has been a hot spot for violent extremism.